Banksy Sale Back On

The bristol house that’s sale had been on hold is back on thanks to the owners protecting an original Banksy painting.

The work in question is the ‘achoo’ painting.

The Makin’s from vale st in bristol have decided to sell their house, and exchange contracts with the new buyer who will own a 340,000 pounds valued property in bristol with a Banksy included in the price.

After 2 days deliberation the owners have decided to sell and claim they never backed out just took time to think about the sale of the now precious house, they told BBC Radio Bristol.

They claim they have not made any extra money, and in fact, it has cost them more managing all the unwanted attention and protecting the artwork with perspex and CCTV cameras.

Banksy’s painting s sell for millions, and he does hail from Bristol.

There will be it is understood a clause written into the sale of the property to preserve the artwork or if it is removed for it to be placed in bristol museum.

