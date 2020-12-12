AN average of eight pupils are testing positive for Covid every day at Barking Abbey School in east London.

ONE in five teachers and almost 50 per cent of the 2,500 pupils are currently at home due to coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



The whole of year 12, most of year eight, and half of year 10 are off because they have the virus or someone in their class bubble has tested positive, leaving classrooms and corridors empty.

Last week was reportedly the worst in terms of Covid infections at the school with reports of an average of eight pupils testing positive each day.

The school is still open and having missed a whole term, headteacher Tony Roe has adapted to ensure lessons continue.

A mobile testing unit is planned for the school car park, which Roe told Sky News “should dramatically reduce the amount of pupils that are out of school”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Average of eight pupils testing Covid positive every day at London school”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.