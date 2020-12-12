AUSTRALIAN Cops Seize £44m Of MDMA In Digger Shipped From UK to Brisbane



Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers seized 226 packages, weighing 450kg, of the Class A drug, MDMA, with a value of £44million, concealed inside the boom arm of a mechanical digger transported from Southampton, England, to Brisbane in Australia, on March 15.

-- Advertisement --



Three males were arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA), in Putney, England as a result of investigations, Stefan Baldauf, aged 60, and Danny Brown, aged 53, were both arrested in Putney, on June 15, with Peter Murray, aged 57, being arrested outside his home in Greenwich, England, on October 1.

All three will appear in Kingston Crown Court on January 15, 2021, charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs, with Baldauf also found to be an illegal alien in the UK, in breach of a previous deportation order. AFP also arrested two men in Sydney, aged 33, and 42.

The boom arm of the digger had been lined with lead, in an attempt to foil any x-ray machines, but NCA officers knew every detail of the plot, having already intercepted and decoded encrypted messages sent via EncroChat, by the arrested gang members, between January and June, as well as hand-drawn illustrations of exactly how they planned to store the drugs in the digger, along with documents confirming the shipping date of January 24.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australian Cops Seize £44m Of MDMA In Digger Shipped From UK”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.