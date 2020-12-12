Amazon rumours spark fear in Mallorca

RUMOURS E-commerce giants Amazon are set to build a new warehouse in Mallorca has sparked fear amongst already struggling independent business owners.

-- Advertisement --



Afedeco Federation of Balearic Business Entrepreneurs president, Antoni Gaya claims, “This is something that has been talked about for a long time and if it happens it will make the situation even worse for local businesses.”

“Amazon doesn’t just sell to individuals, it also sells to professionals, such as electricians or plumbers,” explained Gayá, who is concerned that “local businesses will suffer if Amazon comes to Mallorca.”

Amazon currently has multiple warehouses on the Peninsula, however, the company refuses to confirm or deny whether it’s planning to open a base on the island of Mallorca.

The Government has not been made aware of any plans for Amazon to set up on the Island, according to a spokesperson who said the Government “will remain vigilant” and is prepared to oppose any efforts to open a branch of the online giant in Mallorca.

The Government’s main objective is to digitise local commerce, which is something Gayá proposed months ago and asked the Executive, the Consell de Mallorca and Palma City Council to create a platform of local products and services.

The proposal hopes to ‘get in there first’ and create a new digital platform to support and encourage local independent traders and fend off competition from companies such as Amazon.

As the pandemic continues and more small businesses are forced to close, additional competition and threat is un-wanted and un-needed on the island, with one local business owner describing the online giants as ‘vultures’.

During times of such uncertainty, the EWN is encouraging its readers to Buy Local and support their community, this is a prime example of how if you don’t use your local businesses, you lose them.

This story is brought to you by @globalconsultingmallorca



__________________________

GLOBAL CONSULTING MALLORCA

We are a consultancy firm that provides professional services in resident/non-resident taxes,

accountancy, staff requirements and egal assistance for businesses and private persons.

Our team of multi-lingual professionals provides comprehensive consulting services in the language of your choice; English, Spanish, German, Dutch or Russian.

Email: info@gcmca.es Phone: +34 971 694 044 Website: http://www.gcmca.es

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amazon rumours spark fear in Mallorca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.