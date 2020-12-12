ALICANTE police officer under investigation for refusing to wear a mask while on duty

A file has been opened by Alicante City Council on a member of the Local Police who refused to wear a mask while on duty on the night shift. As reported by Radio Alicante, this is a preliminary step to establish if a disciplinary case should be brought against the officer.

-- Advertisement --



The agent is accused of reusing to wear a mask, as is a legal requirement, despite being repeatedly asked by his superiors. It is also reported that the officer has posted inflammatory videos on social media denying the pandemic.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Police Man Under Investigation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.