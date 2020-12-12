Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ‘disappeared’ after flying to Germany six weeks ago for Covid treatment.

THE 75-year-old, who marks a year in office today, Saturday, December 12, issued a statement on November 30 saying he had left a “specialised” medical facility, was continuing his convalescence and should be returning home “in the coming days”.

The clinic where he was treated was never identified, and Tebbourne has yet to appear in Algeria.

Tebboune left for Germany on October 28, and Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has been in charge during his absence as the country struggles with an economy worsened by the pandemic and other issues.

