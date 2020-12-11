Woman Stabbed Over 40 Times by Intruder

A WESTERN AUSTRALIAN woman was stabbed over 40 times by an intruder in her house minutes after she rang her housemate for help.

Cara Hales, aged 30 was horrifically killed in December 2018, in her bedroom after an intruder broke into her house and stabbed her over 40 times. She was living in Perth in Western Australia, and had only lived there for about a month before the attack took place.

Allegedly Jesse de Beaux, a twenty-five-year-old schizophrenic broke into Hales house and stabbed her to death. De Beaux was found wandering the streets naked later that night and appeared to be covered in blood. De Beaux has plead not guilty as he claims to be unsound of mind.

Jenny Campbell, mother of Cara told the West Australian “I still expect her to pull up the driveway and walk in the back door and call out for me and will never forget her last hug and kiss,

“I now can only think of her last horrific moments and know we all will never ever get over the trauma of the way Cara was taken from us or the shock of losing her and never to seeing her again.”

The trial is still in progress.

