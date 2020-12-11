TRUCK Ploughs Into Group Of Cyclists Killing Five outside Las Vegas



A box truck ploughed into a group of around 20 cyclists riding the shoulder of U.S.95, in Clark County, just north of Searchlight, Nevada, outside Las Vegas, at 9.30am on the morning of Thursday, December 10, apparently the truck left the road, hitting the group from behind, killing five of the riders, reports the Nevada Highway Patrol.

-- Advertisement --



According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, after hitting the riders, the truck crashed into a Subaru hatchback that was accompanying them, before smashing into another group of cyclists, injuring four of them, leaving one in a critical condition in the hospital.

Another Highway Patrol officer, Travis Smaka, said there is no explanation yet as to how or why the truck driver left the road, although the driver did stay at the scene and helped the police with their inquiries, adding there was no evidence the driver had been under the influence of alcohol nor drugs.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Truck Ploughs Into Group Of Cyclists Killing Five.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page