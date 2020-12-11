Tips to apply for your Tourist Visa and Stay Safe in Spain

Are you thinking of travelling to Spain in the foreseeable future? If so, once we’ve all been vaccinated against COVID-19 and we can travel freely again, it’s worth thinking about both obtaining your Spanish travel visa and staying safe while you’re there.

After all, for Brits in particular, the Brexit transition period ends on December 31st 2020, after which date there’ll be new rules to visit Spain and the rest of the European Union (EU). Meanwhile, further ahead in 2022, there’ll be new regulations for Americans and other nationalities travelling to Europe too.

-- Advertisement --



With this in mind, in the following article, we’ll look at how to obtain your tourist visa to journey to Spain and ensure your personal security during your stay. You can also obtain detailed information about Spain’s visas via an online visa service such as Byevisa. Read on!

Visa Rules for Brits Visiting Spain From 2021

The rules regarding visiting Spain change on December 31st 2020, when the Brexit transition period ends and the UK becomes a full third-party country outside the EU. In particular, free movement concludes, so instead, you’ll be allowed to travel to Spain for tourism for up to 90 days during any 6-month period.

To give you an example, let’s say that you plan to take an extended holiday in Spain. According to the new rules, you could visit from (for instance) June to August, so 90 days. Then, to enter Spain again, you’d have to wait until the start of the next 180-day period. So after August, the earliest you could return to Spain would be in December.

These are similar rules to those the EU currently applies to the citizens of other industrialised countries, such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

EU to Introduce ETIAS Visa Waiver From Late 2022

That said, it’s worth noting that from late 2022, the EU will introduce what’s called the ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System).

This is an online visa waiver intended for nationalities who could previously travel to Spain without obtaining a permit in advance. So it will apply to Americans, Australians, New Zealanders, Canadians as well as Brits.

You’ll have to acquire an ETIAS online before your trip to Spain. To do so, you’ll fill in a simple online form with your personal and passport details. The visa waiver is set to cost €7, although children under 18 and adults over 70 will be exempt from paying the fee.

Once issued, the ETIAS will be valid for 3 years. It will allow the same conditions of travel as at present; namely, you can visit for up to 90 days per each 6-month period. You’ll also require a valid passport.

Advice for Staying Safe on Your Trip to Spain

Now you know the visa requirements to enter Spain for the foreseeable future, either as a Brit or another nationality. So once you’ve obtained your travel permit to enter the country, how do you stay safe? Well, here’s some useful advice to keep in mind while you’re there:

Learn some basic Spanish, such as ‘por favor’ (‘please’) and ‘gracias’ (‘thank you’). This will help to ensure that your interactions with the locals go smoothly. The better you can communicate, the easier you’re likely to find your stay! Of course, many Spaniards also speak English, especially in the main tourist areas and big cities. Spaniards are generally easygoing, friendly and polite. So long as you’re respectful and treat them as you wish to be treated, you’ll find that your trip is trouble-free. When you’re in the tourist areas, be wary of pickpockets and tourism scams. To keep your belongings safe, keep them securely closed in your bag near to your person. This also applies when you’re on public transport, such as a bus or train. Similarly, when you enter a bar or restaurant, don’t leave your belongings unattended. Spain’s tap water is safe to drink. So there’s no need to drink bottled water unless that’s your preference. In fact, some parts of Spain are famous for how good the tap water tastes, such as Madrid! When you’re out and about, take only what you need with you. For example, if you’re staying for a fortnight and you’ve taken out hundreds of euros at a bureau de change, don’t keep them all in your wallet. Instead, take what you’ll need with you for the day and keep the rest at your accommodation, preferably in a safe. The same applies to jewellery and other expensive goods such as laptops or iPads.

We hope that you’ve found this article helpful, and that in the ins and outs of visiting Spain in terms of tourist visas and safety are now clear to you. With these tips in mind, you’re sure to have a secure, enjoyable time. ¡Buen viaje!