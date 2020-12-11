Time Magazine Name Biden and Harris As ''Person of the Year''

TIME MAGAZINE has named President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris as ”Person of the Year” in their annual list of global leaders and influencers.

Other nominees for the coveted title, which has been bestowed annually since 1927, included Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, frontline health workers, and racial activists. Last year the accolade was given to Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris had collectively won the title for ”changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world”.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will become President and Vice President of the United States in January, having beaten incumbent Donald Trump in November’s high octane election. Each US President since Franklin Dwight Rosevelt has been awarded the title, but Harris is the first VP to ever receive it.

South Korean k-pop band BTS was named Time’s ”Entertainer of the Year” for their global success and social activism during the pandemic year. Felsenthal says the 7-piece group was awarded the honour for their ability to ”forge a really rich connection with their audience around the world”.

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James won ”Athlete of the Year” for his ”remarkable influence across activism for athletes around the world”. The player was a leading figure in boycotts against the NBA to protest American police brutality.

