theatres new times

This Saturday will see movie theatres and theatres enjoying more time to watch and take in a show.

From December 12 in Andalucia, theatres may open until 9 pm, and this relaxation of previous measures allows for the more flexible working of movie complexes and live theatre.

President of the Junta de Andalucia Juanma Moreno announced that these new measures would come into force on Saturday and all the details thereof would be published in the (BOJA) The official bulletin of the Junta De Andalucia.

Previously the time of closure for theatres was set at 6.00 pm the same time given to non-essential shops, but this has now been revised provided strict distancing rules are observed at each venue.

