Spanish Companies Invent a Mask That Can Be Worn for 48 Hours

SPANISH companies Sanity Health, Bioinicia and CSIC have joined forces to invent a mask that can be worn for 48 hours.

The mask, named ‘Ispanna’ can filter out far smaller particles than standard materials and can capture viruses. Sanity Health expect to produce two million mask each day.

The aim was to invent a long lasting mask for the COVID-19 fight, that can be produced in Spain and give people access to an affordable, comfortable mask that is effective for a long time. The mask’s material kills viruses and bacteria.

Gonzalo Castellano, of Sanity Health said, “Ispanna was born so that we can all afford the best protection”.

