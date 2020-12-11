Spain Use New Cyber-Monitor Against Online Disinformation

THE SPANISH government has released new details about their ELISA system, a sophisticated cyber-monitor designed to target online disinformation.

The ELISA system will use complex algorithms to search and detect the internet for ”disinformation” and reports its findings back to the government. It began by targeting just a few dozen websites but has since reported on several hundred.

The National Cryptological Centre (CCN), which runs the cyber-monitor for Spanish intelligence services, describes ELISA as a ”digital observatory” that will ”facilitate the monitoring of open sources, as well as the profiling of media and social networks”. They confirmed that it will not target private communications, only public pages.

CCN says the cyber-monitor was designed to detect ”systematic and malicious campaigns to distribute disinformation which aims to generate polarisation and to destabilise society, exacerbating its conflicts and taking advantage of its vulnerabilities, for the benefit of a foreign state”. The CCN reports that many web pages it has targetted are of Russian origin.

Updates about the roll-out of CCN’s ELISA tool follows the “Procedure for Intervention against Disinformation,” approved by Spain’s National Security Council (CSN) in October, as Spain joins other countries in the global fight against online disinformation.

