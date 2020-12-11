THE Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya has confirmed that Spain and Morocco are to work together to ensure their economic recovery.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Gonzalez Laya said that Spain and Morocco are “fully committed bilaterally to promote the post-COVID economic recovery.”

-- Advertisement --



She added that the upcoming meeting between the two countries will serve as an opportunity to “make the commitment a reality.”

The meeting, which will take place on December 17 in Rabat, will prioritise areas where Spain and Morocco have bilateral agreements.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain and Morocco to work together for economic recovery”.