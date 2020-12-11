Some people in Spain will not be given the Covid-19 vaccination

CERTAIN groups of people in Spain will not be given the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination.

Vaccination against Covid-19 began in the UK on December 8 and despite being safe, has already shown some side effects, meaning that not everyone will be able to have it, the same as with many other vaccines.

According to a report in local Spanish daily 20 minutos, with information from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the vaccination it will most probably not be given to:

Children under 16 years old. Clinical tests did not include children and 12, and there were very few aged between 12 and 15, so the risks cannot be properly evaluated.

People with coagulation problems. Anyone taking anticoagulants such as Sintrom or with coagulation problems should not have intramuscular injections, such is the case of Pfizer. However, individual cases will be evaluated.

People with low immune systems. They are very vulnerable and may not respond well to the vaccination. However, people who live with them, should get the vaccine.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women. There is not enough data to determine whether it is safe for them or how it could affect fertility.

