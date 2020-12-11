Seven-year-old Rory is the Strongest Girl in the World

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD from Ottawa, Canada, has been named the ‘Strongest Girl in the World’ after lifting 80 kilos.

At just 1.21 metres, Rory van Ulft has caught the attention of the world for her amazing strength.

She reportedly started weightlifting when she turned five and was recently crowned USA weightlifting under-11 and under-13 Youth National Champion in the 30kg weight class.

The schoolgirl trains nine hours per week for gymnastics and four hours per week for weightlifting, and can deadlift 80 kilos and back squat 61 kilos.

She says she likes getting stronger because it allows her to do more.

Her father insists that her hobby is safe and that her progress has been made carefully and methodically. He also says he sees her as a gymnast above all, and she has won a bronze medal on the balance beam.

Rory also says that she prefers gymnastics, but about weightlifting, she said “I just clear my mind and do it”.

Rory, who likes to wear fake tattoos during training because “they’re cool”, says she’s not really bothered about being an Olympian but instead wants to encourage girls her own age to take up weight training.

