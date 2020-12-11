Ryanair Boss Sells Racehorse For Over Half A Million Euro

RYANAIR boss Michael O’ Leary sells his racehorse for over half a million euro in December auction

Ryanair boss Michael O’ Leary parted ways with the champion mare Apple’s Jade at the Goffs National Hunt sale in December for a cool €530,000. O’ Leary offered the 11 time Grade 1 winner on behalf of O’ Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud.

Apple’s Jade is currently in foal and was bought by legendary trainer Gordon Elliott on behalf of Moran’s Bective Stud, becoming the highest price National Hunt mare ever sold at auction.

Eddie O’Leary of Gigginstown House Stud said: “Apple’s Jade is a very special mare. She was the first mare ever to win 11 Grade 1 races, a feat now matched only by the great Enable, and we hope she can mirror what she achieved on the track through her broodmare career.

“Gigginstown has never been about having a National Hunt breeding programme, which is why she will be offered for sale at Goffs in December. Apple’s Jade could be the ultimate blue hen for any serious National Hunt operation.”

