ROYAL NAVY Has Four Patrol Ships on Standby And Ready To Protect UK Fishing Waters From January 1.

The Royal Navy has four patrol ships that will be ready from January 1 to help Britain protect its fishing waters in case of a no-deal Brexit. The 80-metre-long vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound any European Union fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which can extend as far as 200 miles (320 km) from shore.

“We have done a lot of work to ensure we are ready for every eventuality,” a source was quoted as saying. A report added that two vessels will be deployed at sea with a further two on standby in case EU fishing boats try to enter EEZ.

A Ministry of Defence representative said that they “have conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the transition period.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, December 11, that Britain was now ‘very likely’ to complete its exit from the EU without a trade deal. The arrangements currently in place will end on Dec. 31 when Britain’s Brexit transition period concludes.

A French minister said France was ready to compensate its fishermen and take ‘other measures’ to help them if talks for a post-Brexit trade deal collapse, a move they hope will avoid skirmishes at sea between French and British boats.

