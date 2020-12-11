Rescue Mission Saves Young Boy from a 44ft Well

A RESCUE mission in Texas saves a four-year-old boy from a 44ft well that was only inches wide.

The boy, aged 4, fell into a 44ft deep water well in Garceño, Texas on Tuesday at a ranch. Emergency services were called shortly before 5pm and began a rescue mission that has been hailed as a “Christmas miracle!”

The water well was only 8 to 10 inches’ wide and a treacherous 44ft deep and rescuers staged a six-hour mission to chisel the boy free. The rescue involved the fire departments from multiple cities including La Rosita and Edinburg.

Rene “Orta” Fuentes, Starr County Sheriff took to social media and said “Through prayers and actions from everyone involved a little boy lives today”. The young boy is said to be recovering at a hospital in Edinburg, Texas and his condition is stable.

The Mission Texas Twitter feed thanked rescuers for all their efforts and said “The boy fell into a well hole. Kudos to our Mission firefighters & all 1st responders who worked tirelessly for 6 hrs to chisel him out of the 8-inch wide pit.”

