Quarantine period in the UK lowered from 14 to Ten days from Monday.

The quarantine/self-isolation period for those who have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and all international arrivals is being cut from 14 to ten days starting from Monday, December 14.

-- Advertisement --



Those required to quarantine after returning from countries which are NOT on the UK’s travel corridor list will also see their isolation period reduced, in an agreement accepted by all four nations. Health chiefs said in a joint statement that following a review of the evidence, they were “confident” that the self-isolation period could be shortened.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Quarantine period in the UK lowered from 14 to Ten days from Monday”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.