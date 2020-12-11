Prince Harry Surprises Midlands Mum

A MIDLANDS mum was surprised to say the least when she had the opportunity to speak on a video call with Prince Harry at a children’s charity event.

Lidia Sherwood, a mum and carer from Nottinghamshire, expected to ‘sit in the background’ while her daughter Maddison enjoyed a video call with the Duke of Sussex earlier this month. The 12-year old has a rare neuromuscular disease and was participating in a virtual meeting with Harry coordinated by the WellChild charity.

When Maddison told the Prince that she felt her hard-working mum deserved an award, Harry agreed that the idea was ‘absolutely spot on.’ He asked ‘Where’s mum? Mum – can we see you?’, prompting Lidia to appear in the call.

The Midlands mum said she was ‘just in shock really’ and didn’t know what to say. ‘I was quite shy and I’m not normally shy’ she told the BBC. Lidia said: ‘

“I knew that obviously Maddison had been asked to do the interview but I was expecting to sit in the background. It was a big shock but I love the Royal family.

