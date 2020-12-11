Parking space disappointment in Albox

ALBOX councillors rejected a request for two new disabled parking spaces in Calle Diego Granero.

One was destined for the family of a 12-year-old with cerebral palsy and councillors from the UCIN party also voted against removing two planters that hinder wheelchair access to the child’s house.

“This will continue to be a pedestrian street,” explained Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas, maintaining that the family involved were not requesting more disabled parking but wanted a private space.

“Albox more than complies with disabled parking regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile opposition Partido Popular and PSOE councillors criticised the decision on their social media accounts, lamenting the mayor’s “authoritarianism and lack of empathy.”

