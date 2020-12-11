OSAMA BIN LADEN’S Spin Doctor Released From Prison Early as he is too fat and risked catching coronavirus



Adel Abdel Bary, an Egyptian national, aged 60, was Osama Bin Laden’s terror propagandist, responsible for a string of horrendous and sickening bombings in Tanzania and Kenya, in 1998, which killed 224 people, and in 2012, charged with 285 terror offences, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, yet on Tuesday, December 8, he walked out, a free man, from the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado, after winning an early ‘mercy’ release.

Bary, known as Bin laden’s ‘spin doctor’, was released after his lawyers claimed his “morbid obesity was an extraordinary and compelling reason to let him go”, with the judge freeing him on ‘compassionate grounds’ as his condition leaves him open to contracting coronavirus if he was to stay in prison.

He is now back in London, with his 59-year-old wife Ragga, in their £1million Maida vale council flat, with his lawyers saying, “After all this time, all Mr. Bary wants is to enjoy a quiet life with his family”.

A security source commented, “His return remains a huge headache for the Home Secretary. She is intent on ridding the country of threats, but here’s a notorious terrorist dumped right on her doorstep”, adding that he will surely claim state welfare, and have round-the-clock security, at the taxpayer’s expense.

