CARITAS will receive €1 for every Calpe householder who switches to online water bills.

Aguas de Calpe, responsible for the municipality’s domestic water supply, has more than 19,000 customers but only 20 per cent opt for electronic bills.

-- Advertisement --



The company plans to increase this to at least 50 per cent to cut down on raw materials, energy sources and carbon emissions.

At the same time, Aguas de Calpe hopes to assist Caritas, which plays a vital role in helping local families affected by the health crisis.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Online sweetener to help Caritas in Calpe.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.