Number Of Migrants Arrested In Valencia Continues To Grow

NUMBER of migrants from the Canary Islands arrested in Valencia continues to grow

A total of 29 migrants coming from the Canary Islands have now been arrested in Valencia according to Local Police sources, most accused of carrying false documents. A total of thirteen people were arrested on Sunday, December 6 while sixteen more were detained on December 8. Two of the migrants detained on Tuesday also tested positive for coronavirus.

As reported by ABC, the Ministry of the Interior has opened an investigation into a possible illegal network supplying false passports and registration papers; however; the Valencian migrants have been provisionally released and are free to travel around the municipality until their identities have been established.

The Unified Police Union (SUP) has dismissed claims by the Ministry of the Interior that these are not organised transfers, but rather that the migrants pay for their own tickets. The SUP maintains that the individuals couldn’t possibly make their way to the mainland at their own cost as they “don’t even have enough to eat.”

