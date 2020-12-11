NO Post-Brexit Trade Deal A ‘Strong Possibility’ Warns Boris Johnson and Points to Sunday as the Deadline.

UK PM Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a “strong possibility”. His dinner last night with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen failed to overcome differences on fisheries and how closely Britain should follow EU rules in the future. Mr Johnson was speaking after a meeting of his Cabinet, who he said had agreed that “the deal on the table is really not at the moment right for the UK”.

“What I’ve said to our negotiators is that we’ve got to keep going, and we’ll go the extra mile – and we will. And I will go to Brussels, I will go to Paris, I will go to Berlin, I will go to wherever to try and get this home and get a deal,” he said.

Both sides are now working on emergency plans to keep planes flying and freight moving if there’s no free trade agreement when the transition ends in three weeks’ time- the negotiators have been told they have until Sunday, December 13 to find a breakthrough.