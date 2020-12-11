NEW Roswell UFO Claims Come To Light with a three-part series on the History Channel



A new three-part series, starting tomorrow, Saturday, December 12, on the History Channel, ‘Roswell: The First Witness’, makes claims that aliens really were discovered at the famous UFO crash site in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, but that investigators were forced to stay silent about the things they witnessed, and the evidence they gained, under threat of repercussions from the US government.

Jesse Marcel, at that time, was the head of intelligence of the 509th Bombardment Group at Roswell Army Air Field, given the task of investigating the incident, but he died on June 24, 1986, and now, 30 years later, Jesse Marcel III and John Marcel, his grandchildren, claim he was silenced, telling UK newspaper, The Daily Mail, “He was made to be the fall guy. He was the head of intelligence in Roswell, New Mexico and followed his orders. In essence, he was at the heart of the story and heart of the conspiracy or cover-up”.

Rumours circulating at the time said the debris of a UFO crash had been taken to the Roswell base for examination, and scientists and military personnel had claimed to have found ‘alien writing’ on some pieces, as Jesse Marcel continued, “My grandfather had examined the debris in the field and determined it was not made by human hands”. Adding, “He said there were glass fibers and fiber optics that may have been from the computers on the ship. When my grandfather came home with the debris, our dad looked through it with a shining light and saw a purple light inside with a symbol of a seal balancing a ball on its nose. My grandfather said ‘you might be the first person on Earth to look at alien writing'”.

These claims come hot on the tails of some extraordinary video footage that allegedly shows an alien creature on a stretcher being carried away from the crash site.

