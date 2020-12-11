NEW Roswell UFO Claims Come To Light with a three-part series on the History Channel
A new three-part series, starting tomorrow, Saturday, December 12, on the History Channel, ‘Roswell: The First Witness’, makes claims that aliens really were discovered at the famous UFO crash site in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, but that investigators were forced to stay silent about the things they witnessed, and the evidence they gained, under threat of repercussions from the US government.
Jesse Marcel, at that time, was the head of intelligence of the 509th Bombardment Group at Roswell Army Air Field, given the task of investigating the incident, but he died on June 24, 1986, and now, 30 years later, Jesse Marcel III and John Marcel, his grandchildren, claim he was silenced, telling UK newspaper, The Daily Mail, “He was made to be the fall guy. He was the head of intelligence in Roswell, New Mexico and followed his orders. In essence, he was at the heart of the story and heart of the conspiracy or cover-up”.
