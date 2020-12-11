‘Monolith Mania’ Continues With Two More Appearing in Poland-The Residents are Not Impressed!

The mystery of the monoliths continues as two more of the objects appeared suddenly in Poland, and first reports indicate they seem to be similar to those that have appeared in the US, Romania and the UK. The first one was spotted in the southern city of Kielce at the site of a former quarry turned into a nature reserve, while the second was found on the banks of the Vistula river in Warsaw.

They are just the latest to appear in a puzzling worldwide mystery that has so far reached at least nine countries, with many comparing the events to the appearance of the crop circles- another yet unsolved mystery. The mysterious metal monolith popped up on a riverbank in the Polish capital Warsaw, joggers noticed the triangular pillar during their morning run along the Vistula river.

It stands some three metres (10 feet) tall, has a dull silver-coloured surface, is held together by screws and is planted in the sand of the riverbank near a major bridge.

You Can’t Miss It

“A mysterious and unusual installation has emerged on the beach on the right (river) bank,” Warsaw’s Vistula district authorities said on their Facebook page. If you spend your time actively on the Vistula river, it won’t escape your attention,” they added, without elaborating.

However, it has left some Warsaw residents unimpressed. “I was expecting some kind of metaphysical experience, but it’s not really all that impressive,” said one local resident visiting the site on Thursday. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the object.

