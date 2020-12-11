MONOLITH Mania Continues As Yet Another Is Discovered In Dartmoor in Britain

The global monolith mania has taken firm hold in Britain as a third structure has mysteriously appeared, this time in Dartmoor. The 2.5 meter tall object was first spotted on Wednesday, December 9 on a hill in the Devon National Park near Throwleigh. It’s the third monolith to appear in the UK, along with the ones in Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight.

-- Advertisement --



A very excited photographer, Sarah Clarke, was the first person to snap the obelisk. Posting the photo on Twitter, she wrote:

“So, a very exciting morning – it’s a real thing!

“Anyone who knows me, knows I just can’t do Photoshop so, take it from me.”

A spokesperson from Dartmoor National Park reported to MailOnline that the structure has been removed as it was placed on a protected site.

“We know people may think these types of things are an interesting talking point, but it must be remembered that Dartmoor is a protected landscape for its importance for wildlife, nature and archaeology,” the spokesperson said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Monolith mania continues in Britain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.