MASS Stabbing In Hamburg Shopping Centre with three people injured

Reports coming out of German local media say that at around 11.58am this morning, Friday, December 11, there was an incident of a man stabbing three people in the Kik clothing store, inside the Luna Shopping Centre, in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg, Germany.

Apparently, a man stabbed two customers, and one other person, who sustained knife wounds, and bruising, in an unprovoked attack, with the assailant fleeing from the shopping centre, but was captured shortly afterwards by the police, in nearby Jungnickelstrasse, and is currently being held in custody and questioned by the police.

Local social media in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg shows a group of masked police officers entering the premises and engaging with customers, with Twitter full of comments about the incident, one person tweeting, “Who would do something so awful?”, and another posting, “Big effort for #polizei at the Luna Center.”

