A MOLINA DE SEGURA man dies after being crushed by straw bales on a farm in Murcia.

The man, aged 67, was at a relative’s farm on Thursday when multiple bales of straw fell and crushed him. Both an Archena Emergency Service ambulance and National Police attended the scene of the accident.

-- Advertisement --



112 were alerted to the incident by a call saying that the man was unconscious and trapped after several straw bales and landed on the man’s head.

Unfortunately, the man has been confirmed dead and the incident will be investigated as it is unknown how the accident occurred. The Murcia Emergency Coordination Centre has said that the incident occurred near the Archena crossing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Dies After Being Crushed by Straw Bales On a Farm”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.