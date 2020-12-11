Lorry driver dies in Cordoba accident

A MAN died when the lorry which he was driving overturned on the A-4 motorway in Cordoba.

The middle-aged man was trapped inside the cabin and had to be extracted from the wreckage by firemen, according to the 112 emergency services.

The accident occurred at around 9.15pm when the lorry left the road and fell approximately 15 metres down an embankment.

Witnesses to the accident call the emergency services, and the scene was attended by firemen, Local Police, Guardia Civil and paramedics, who were only able to confirm the man’s death.

Another man, involved in an accident in Jerez this morning, Friday, December 11, was luckier.

He lost control of the Seat Cordoba which he was driving in a slippery area, and the vehicle left the road and ended up overturned in a field. He was able to get out of the car unaided through a window and did not require medical care.

Local Police attended the scene and the car, which had sustained little damage, was due to be removed with a tow truck.

