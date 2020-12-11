Light and hope in the Marina Alta

THIS year Denia hospital’s Christmas tree is decorated with hundreds of silver butterflies.

The hospital announced that it wishes to involve Marina Alta patients, health professionals and residents in decorating the tree.

Butterflies are a symbol traditionally associated with transformation and this year’s Christmas tree is a homage “to all those who have left us” because of Covid-19.

“We chose the silver butterflies to unite us in our sentiments and as a symbol of light and hope for the coming year,” said the psychotherapist Alicia Costa.

The hospital’s chronic patients have been making the butterflies over the past few weeks, together with those from Teulada’s Associacion de Familiares de Enfermos de Alzheimer.

Other butterflies on the tree have been made by health professionals and their families, but the hospital has invited all those living in the area covered by the Denia Health Department to join the In Memoriam project.

The template for the butterfly can be downloaded from the Denia hospital website by clicking on this página web link or from the hospital’s social media pages.

Once it has been cut out, decorated and a dedication added to the back, the butterflies can be sent to Hospital de Denia, Partida de Beniadla s/n.

