Harrison Ford Will Return for Final Indiana Jones Adventure

HARRISON FORD will return to his signature role as Indiana Jones for a fifth and final adventure, Disney has announced.

The 78-year old Hollywood star will return to screens as the adventuring archaeologist for the fifth and final film in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, which began almost four decades ago. Disney made the announcement during a digital investors meeting, where the entertainment giant also revealed plans for new Star Wars and Marvel Universe spin-offs.

Indie’s last adventure will be directed by James Mangold and is planned to hit screens by July 2022, after a long pre-production process that saw many screenwriters come and go. The film also struggled with the Covid-19 pandemic to get off the ground, as did many projects in the movie business.

The beloved adventure franchise launched with ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark‘ in 1981, followed by ‘the Temple of Doom’ (1984), ‘the Last Crusade’ (1989), and a more recent installment in 2008 ‘Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’.

Ford, who is also known for his role as Hans Solo in Star Wars and Rick Deckard in Bladerunner, teased his return as Indie in a 2013 interview: “We’ve seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it’s perfectly appropriate and OK for him to come back again with a great movie around him.”