Groundbreaking Trial On Children With Brain Injuries In Madrid

GROUNDBREAKING trial using stem cells on children with acquired brain injuries to begin in Madrid

Three children with an acquired brain injury (ABI) are set to take part in a pioneering stem cell trial that aims to improve their quality of life. Three neurologists at the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid, the only public hospital in the country which has a dedicated unit for children with ABI, have had real success in using stem cell therapy in adults.

One of the children taking part in the trial in February 2021 is ten-year-old Bruno, who suffered inflammation in the brain when he was four-and-a-half years old that led to him being diagnosed with locked-in syndrome.

The children will begin by receiving an infusion of stem cells through n=bone marrow, which Bruno’s father hopes will change his boy’s life.

“The doctors are very cautious, they believe that it will give him quality of life and we are going to notice it a lot,” he said.

“El Niño Jesús is the only hospital doing something for acquired brain damage. We are pioneers. And the dream is that this trial becomes a drug, “said Bruno’s mom Macarena

