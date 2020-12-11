GHISLAINE MAXWELL Ready To Pledge A $30m Bail Package to try and be out of prison by Christmas



It is reported that Ghislaine Maxwell is preparing to pledge a $30m bail package to a federal judge in New York, to try to gain her freedom from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn before Christmas, as it has been revealed Maxwell is actually married to the chief executive of CargoMetrics, the shipping data company, Scott Borgerson, who is allegedly putting up $25m of the money, with Maxwell’s family putting the other $5m.

-- Advertisement --



Borgerson’s $25m security will be forfeited if ever Maxwell should flee before the trial, but he is reported to be adamant that he wants Maxwell released, and will do all he can to make it happen.

It came as a surprise to everybody in the case when it was announced in July that Maxwell and Borgerson were married, with Alison Moe, the Assistant US Attorney stating Maxwell, “Makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services”.

Maxwell of course is awaiting trial for allegedly procuring young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, facing up to 35 years in prison if found guilty, charges she has always denied, and her lawyers claim their client is being treated unfairly, saying she is woken every 15 minutes with torchlight and searched, and Brian Basham, a close family friend, insists Maxwell is being made an example of by the Bureau of Prisons, after they failed in preventing Epstein from committing suicide whilst in another New York federal prison.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ghislaine Maxwell Ready To Pledge A $30m Bail Package”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.