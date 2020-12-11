Footballer gets nine years for gang rape

BRAZILIAN footballer Robinho, 36, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for participating in the gang rape of a 23-year-old woman in Italy in 2013.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City player was with Milan that season and he and a friend took part in the rape of the Albanese girl who was celebrating her birthday at a well-known local nightclub.

The footballer, whose real name is Robson de Souza, had appealed the sentence handed down to him which was the cause of Brazilian Football Club Santos suspending his contract, despite having reported that he would be playing for them again.

The sentence has now been confirmed by the Appeals Court.

He always denied the accusations, but in 2009, when he was playing for Manchester City, he had already been under investigation for raping a woman in a nightclub in Leeds. He was questioned, but on that occasion, he was released on bail.

