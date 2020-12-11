Fire Claims Life Of Three-Year-Old In Apartment Blaze

FIRE claims the life of a three-year-old child in an apartment block blaze in Valencia

A three-year-old boy has died while his mother and two brothers remain in a critical condition after a horrifying fire engulfed an apartment on the fourth floor of a building on Avenida de la Malvarrosa in Valencia city on Thursday, December 10.

Emergency services were alerted to the address shortly after 7pm when witnesses reported a young mother and her children were trapped on the fifth floor. The family was unable to escape as they were trapped on the stairway by burning furniture on the floor below them at 77 Malvarrosa Avenue. Firefighters rescued the four unconscious victims from the blaze and transferred them to the Major Burns Unit of Hospital La Fe.

The three-year-old boy sadly passed away shortly after suffering a cardiac arrest, while his mother, aged 30, and brothers, aged seven and nine, remain in a serious condition from smoke inhalation.

