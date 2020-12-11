Eton College Forced To Close After Pupils And Staff Test Positive For Covid.

Eton College has been temporarily forced to close due to a coronavirus outbreak which, according to reports, has left a ‘significant’ number of pupils and staff needing to self-isolate. The boarding school, one of the most prestigious high schools in the world and situated near Windsor in Berkshirewhich, counts Prince Harry and Boris Johnson among its alumni.

Headmaster Simon Henderson said in a letter to parents: ‘Having been largely Covid free since Long Leave, a number of symptomatic boys and staff have tested positive in the past few days. We are awaiting results on several others, with more scheduled to be tested.

The Headmaster went on to say that the school had taken medical advice, which suggested there was a ‘danger’ of cases increasing if immediate action was not taken. He also stated that he wished to avoid pupils and staff having to self-isolate over the Christmas holidays. It is understood he did not specify in the letter which age group had been affected by the outbreak.

The college was in the news recently after a former teacher was found guilty of sexually abusing some of the pupils.

