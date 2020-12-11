NOTORIOUS ETA terrorist ‘Pakito’ released from prison in Spain three months early on the anniversary of one of his atrocities

Francisco Múgica Garmendia, aka Pakito, was released from prison on Friday, December 11, three months early than his planned released date of March 2021. To add insult to injury, the ETA terrorist was set free on the anniversary of one of his alleged atrocities, a 1987 attack on Guardia Civil headquarters in Zaragoza, which killed eleven people.

-- Advertisement --



Pakito was one of the head men of the terrorist operation ETA during the 80s and 90s and has been convicted by the High Court for several different offences. He was head of the ‘Argala Command,’ a secret ETA group founded in 1978 by Domingo Iturbe Abasolo ‘Txomin.’ The group committed the Zaragoza attack, which used a 250-kilogram ammonia car bomb to kill eleven, including five children.

Lucía Ruiz, delegate of the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT) told Heraldo that instead of “remembering all those who were murdered in such cruel ways” and “helping the thousands of broken families left behind in all these attacks, we are seeing how the Government of Spain rewards those guilty of those acts.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ETA Terrorist Released Three Months Early”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.