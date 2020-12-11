Clarity for Christmas Movement

After all the recent announcements, the clarification of Christmas hours is more than welcome.

From the 12 December to 17 December inclusive you can travel and circulate within your province only.

From December 18 to January 10 inclusive you will be able to move freely and circulate through the whole of Andalucia.

There have been special measures announced only in force from the 23 December to 6 January where it will be possible to leave the Full Community of the Andalucia whilst only visiting a family member at their address for Christmas.

Attending a hospital appointment.

Travelling to a pharmacy where you can show the receipt for medicine.

Attending your workplace.

Visiting a relative where you are the main carer.

Above are some of the exceptions to the existing restrictions.

Heading into the most intense and popular time of the year for social contact but in this freedom of movement, the government hopes to provide some respite and help with the clearly difficult confinement to provinces.

