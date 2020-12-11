Christmas Ruined For British Canary Island Holidaymakers After Quarantine Rules Imposed

CHRISTMAS Is Ruined For Thousands Of British Canary Island Holidaymakers After Quarantine Rules Were Imposed By The Uk Government.
Thousands of British holidaymakers enjoying a break on Spain’s Canary Islands say their Christmas plans have been thrown into jeopardy now that quarantine rules have been imposed. This comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that travellers returning to the UK will have to self-isolate for 14 days from Saturday due to rising infection rates,
Travel giant Tui said 800 people were due to depart for the islands on Friday morning, with 5,000 there already, the Foreign Office has yet to change its travel advice for the islands. Unless there is a change in the travel advice, many holidaymakers may be unable to seek refunds or claim on their travel insurance policies. The new quarantine restrictions will into force from 04:00 GMT on Saturday, 12 December.
Travellers to mainland Spain already have to isolate, but an exemption for the islands in October encouraged many to book a break in the almost-guaranteed winter sun, travel expert Simon Calder said. The Department for Transport, citing a reason for the quarantine, said there had been a “sharp increase” in the number of positive coronavirus tests in the Canary Islands.
