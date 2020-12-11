Christmas Ruined For British Canary Island Holidaymakers After Quarantine Rules Imposed

Travellers to mainland Spain already have to isolate, but an exemption for the islands in October encouraged many to book a break in the almost-guaranteed winter sun, travel expert Simon Calder said. The Department for Transport, citing a reason for the quarantine, said there had been a “sharp increase” in the number of positive coronavirus tests in the Canary Islands.

