CHRISTMAS GIFTS Could Be Delayed until March in a Brexit NO-DEAL as PS5s, Airpods and Gadgets Get Stuck in Truck Jams.
Christmas gifts could be delayed until at least March as a no-deal Brexit causes major causes jams at ports. At the moment, there are 24-hour delays on trucks entering the UK from Europe as hauliers try to rush deliveries through ahead of no-deal coming into force on January 1.
And the rush is mimicked the other way, as long queues of lorries were spotted on the roads to Dover and the Channel Tunnel throughout the night. The goods pile-up is only set to get worse in the coming days and weeks. Among the items likely to be delayed entering the UK are PS5 consoles, Apple Airpods and a whole host of kitchen appliances and gadgets – all Christmas present staples.
The news comes as Boris Johnson warned that a No Deal scenario is the “most likely” outcome in a “bleak” conference call to his Cabinet. Mr Johnson said that a last-minute rehash of Brussels demands to punish Britain for undercutting the EU had soured hopes of a deal.
