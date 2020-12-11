CAPTAIN TOM MOORE Fulfils One Of His Bucket List Items by flying to Barbados on holiday



Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old Second World War veteran, and chart-topping singer, who recently received a knighthood for raising £33 million for the NHS, today, Friday, December 11, crossed an item off his bucket list when he boarded a British Airways jet bound for Barbados in the Caribbean, just days after his performance on Wednesday, December 9, with singer Michael Ball, on the Royal Variety Performance.

Photos on Sir Tom’s Twitter account, which has 325,000 followers, showed him dressed in a suit, and smiling, reclining in a seat with a headrest with his name on it, together with his personal message, “I never thought that, at the age of 100, I would get to travel again. I’m so grateful to everyone who has made this possible. The support I have been shown in 2020 has given me renewed energy and today I get to tick something off my bucket list”.

A British Airways spokesperson tweeted, “Amazing to see Captain Tom! So glad we could make this happen for you and we’re pleased to have you on board. Have an amazing time in Barbados! Very well deserved. Thanks for all of your efforts!”.

