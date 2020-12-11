CANARY ISLANDS Government Hopes To Reverse The Latest Quarantine Ruling to get British tourists back again



At a press conference today, Friday, December 11, Ángel Víctor Torres, the president of the Canary Islands government, is reported as saying he is hopeful of “reversing” yesterday’s decision by the UK government of enforcing the 14-day quarantine on tourists returning from the Canary Islands, stating he is in close contact with the UK on this matter, stating, “The situation will be reversed”.

Sr Torres stated that he recognises the fact that cases of coronavirus are higher in Tenerife that in the other islands, but the figure was only inflated due to 200 new cases of the virus in two nursing homes on the island, and that with the current restrictions put in place, including a curfew, the numbers would soon go down again.

He also commented that in November, the UK lifted the quarantine ruling, when the numbers in Tenerife stood at 23 per 100,000 inhabitants, and that right now, the last seven days numbers stand at between 40 and 50, which makes him very confident that the ruling will soon be changed back again.

