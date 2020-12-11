Breaking News – Suicide Bomb Attack On Police In Russia

BREAKING NEWS – Six people injured in a suicide bomb attack on police in Russia

Six people have been injured after a suicide bomber ‘screaming Allahu Akbar’ detonated an explosive close to the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in southern Russia. The unidentified man, who was thwarted by police as he attempted to storm an area where a search was taking place, died at the scene in Uchkeken village, a mainly-Muslim region of Karachay-Cherkessia.

‘After the explosion, six people, including law-enforcement personnel and passersby who happened to be near the scene, sought medical assistance,’ a source told Interfax.

‘According to preliminary findings, the man shared the views of extremist groups and the militant underground,’ said the source.

The bomber arrived by car, and police are trying to identify the man, who they believe could be linked to another explosion that occurred five hours before the attack.

‘As law-enforcement attempted to arrest the person, he detonated explosives he carried on himself,’ said the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

‘Six officers received minor injuries as a result of that, they are receiving medical help.’

No civilians were injured in the attack.

