Several people left with serious injuries after a car slammed into pedestrians in Hackney, East London.

Reports are coming in of a car that has reportedly ploughed into pedestrians in Hackney, East London, leaving several very seriously injured. Emergency services including ambulance and fire crews are at the scene in the Stamford Hill area. Witnesses report seeing paramedics spaced out along the stretch of the main road. At one end a bus shelter appears to have been smashed, and further down the street, a grey car is seen crashed into a tree.

-- Advertisement --



Police are currently dealing with the incident in Stamford Hill, Hackney, amid reports of several serious injuries. The Met say at this early stage, this incident is not being treated as terror-related.

This is a breaking news story and will updated as further news arrives.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Several People Left With Serious Injuries After Car Slams Into Pedestrians in London”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.