Breaking News – Kimi Raikkonen’s Car Bursts Into Flames

BREAKING NEWS – Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen’s car bursts into flames

Formula 1 had another near miss on Thursday, December 11 as Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen’s car burst into flames during the second practice for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The terrifying event was captured chillingly on team radio, with a team member heard shouting “Big fire. Get the hell out of there, quick.”

Kimi could be seen pulling over to the side of the track and hastily jumping out, while emergency personnel ran towards the car with fire extinguishers. Displaying the guts and charm the veteran Finnish driver is known for, Kimi could be seen grabbing a fire extinguisher and dousing the car himself. Kimi, appearing unharmed, hitched a ride back to the garage with a marshal while his car was towed.

The accident follows a serious incident two weeks ago when Haas driver Romain Grosjean suffered severe burns to his hands during the Bahrain race and was forced to bow out of the Abu Dhabi session.

