Breaking News – Dame Barbara Windsor has passed away aged 83

ACTRESS Barbara Windsor, star of EastEnders, has sadly passed away aged 83, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

According to reports in the British press, her husband, Scott Mitchell, said that her final weeks were “full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end”.

Dame Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in EastEnders and the Carry On films, reportedly passed away at a care home in London on Thursday, December 10, at 8.35pm.

Having debuted as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders in 1994, she soon became one of TV’s best-loved characters, and it became the defining role of her career.

She married in 2000 and took some time off from EastEnders after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus in 2003, but she returned as a series regular in 2005.

In 2009, she left the soap again and made some cameo appearances over the years until her final appearance in 2016.

She appeared in nine Carry On films, the first of them in 1964.

