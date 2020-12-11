Bird Flu Outbreak On Turkey Farm In Ireland

BIRD FLU outbreak on County Wicklow turkey farm in Ireland

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed an outbreak of bird flu – or Avian Influenza H5N8 – in a flock of free-range turkeys at an Irish farm in County Wicklow. The flock of birds has been euthanized and a protection zone of 3km has been set up around the farm, along with a further 10km surveillance area, as reported by the Irish Farmers Journal.

Earlier this week, the French government confirmed their first avian flu outbreak on a duck farm, and on December 6 it was announced that 30,000 turkeys would be culled in Yorkshire to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, bird flu has been detected in wild birds in Cork, Limerick, Kildare, Wicklow, Mayo and Monaghan.

